DELMAR — Tickets are on sale for Stage 700’s production of “Mama Mia!,” to be performed from Thursday to Sunday, March 30 to April 2 at Bethlehem Central High School.

“Mama Mia!” tells the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This upbeat tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

ABBA’s timeless songs (Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Take a Chance on Me, Super Trouper, and more) propel this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget.

Performances will be held in the Bethlehem Central High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. each evening, followed by a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

General Admission costs $12 with student tickets sold for $10 each. Purchase tickets online at www.myschoolbucks.com.