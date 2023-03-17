NIPPERTOWN — March Music Madness rolls out into its fourth week of friendly competition, and the field of artists going after prizes has been reduced to only eight. Whether you are a fan of folk, heavy jams, or straight-up rock n roll, you’ll find a band you love in this mix, as multiple genres are still represented, and no clear favorite has emerged.

Or should we say, eight favorites have emerged.

This round determines the winners of the four brackets. Bracket 1 has the sweet sounds of Angelina Valente going up against the indie-rock quartet ERIE. In Bracket 2, the rockin’ sounds of Lucid Street are facing off with the psychedelic beach pop favorites, Electric Turtle. Bracket 3 plays host to the harmonious folk angels in Hold On Honeys and young pop-rock sensation Sydney Worthley. And Bracket 4 has the groovy jam gods Annie in the Water up against the sweet party rock sounds of The Sugar Hold.

Everyone in this round has already won at least $100. Winners of this round are guaranteed to win at least $200, with the chance to win more as they progress to the final round. Any one of these eight artists could go all the way, and it just demonstrates how deeply talented our local music scene really is.

Most importantly, remember to support ALL the artists, visit their Bandcamp pages, check out their websites or social media, and give listen to their music prior to voting. See them live and buy merch, and if you like what you hear – let the bands know and share their music with your friends. Let’s get the word out that the Capital Region’s music scene is the best in the country.

Round 3 voting started at 10 a.m. (today), Wednesday, March 15th, and polls close at midnight on Saturday, March 18th. Bands that advance will be announced every Wednesday in The Spot 518 newspaper and on Nippertown.com.

Bands can win various prizes made available by sponsors, including up to $500 cash and more. Prizes also include the following opportunities:

Top Winner: Three-day session at White Lake Music and Bridge Road Entertainment, including recording, editing, and mixing package — all studio instruments, equipment, engineer, pre-session consultation provided.

Top Winner: A spot on the Main Stage of NipperFest 2023.

We have a bunch of great sponsors for this year’s tournament. If you’d like to sponsor the tournament, don’t hesitate to contact Jim Gilbert at [email protected]

Prizes will be $500 for the Winner, $300 for the Runner-up, $200 for 3rd and 4th place Semi-finalists, and $100 for 5th through 8th place.