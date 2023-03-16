Our discussion of the music of Carlos Santana this past November was so popular we’ve chosen to continue where we left off by bringing Hal Miller back Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. to enlighten us with more of his insightful commentary and glimpses into the world of Carlos Santana as a top musician and close friend.

Our Listening Parties meet monthly through June to hear selections from classic albums while discussing the life and music of great musicians. Join fellow music lovers and share your personal impressions and memories, rediscover milestones in music history, and talk about the artists that have shaped the musical landscape. It’s like a book club, but for music – everyone is welcome! Bethlehem librarian Michael Farley will facilitate the discussions.

This is a hybrid presentation. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to register for the virtual session

What’s cooking?

One of our upcoming virtual author talks will leave you starving for more. Join us Tuesday, March 21, at 4 p.m. as we chat with celebrity chef Jernard Wells about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.”

After growing up in Mississippi, Wells brought the familiar dishes and bold flavors of the South along his culinary journey to become a chef, restaurateur, and TV host. With “Southern Inspired,” Jernard continues his journey — retracing the steps of generations of African American cooks whose creations have contributed to global kitchen tables since slavery.

Wells is the host of “New Soul Kitchen” and “New Soul Kitchen Remix” on CLEO TV and is well-known for appearing on numerous cooking shows over the last decade. The James Beard House Honored Chef is affectionately called “The Family Chef” because he loves using food to promote positive family images. He and his wife of 25 years have nine children and live in the Atlanta area.

— Kristen Roberts