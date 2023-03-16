MUSH! with Noggin

the Sled Dog

What does it take to care for a team of Alaskan huskies? Musher, Karen Land, will answer these questions and more when she and Noggin, the Alaskan husky, visit the library from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 24.

Ms. Land is a writer, public speaker, and three-time participant in the 1000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race as well as many other sprint and endurance races around the country. For ages 3 – adult. Please register.

Seashell Crafternoon

Adults of all ages are invited to join us as we celebrate craft month at the library at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 22. We’ll be using seashells to create a design on a wooden plaque, all while dreaming of tropical beaches. Registration is requested.

Musical Instrument Collection

Starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1, in the library community room, Albany Vanguard will be collecting musical instruments in good condition. These instruments will be made available to Capital Region music-program students that do not have the ability to purchase their own instruments. — Lynn Kohler