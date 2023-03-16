Wednesday movies

Join us on Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. as we featured “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as our Wednesday movie.

A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Registration appreciated.

Last Tuesday Book Group

Join us on Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. as we discuss Allison Hoover Barlett’s “The Man Who Loved Books Too Much” as part of our Last Tuesday Book Group.

Rare-book theft is even more widespread than fine-art theft. Most thieves, of course, steal for profit. John Charles Gilkey steals purely for the love of books. In an attempt to understand him better, journalist Allison Hoover Bartlett plunged herself into the world of book lust and discovered just how dangerous it can be.

Books are available at the Library and new members are always welcome.

Help! What’s Libby and How Do I Use It?!

In person and online (Zoom) on Wednesday, March 29, at 2 p.m.

— Jacquelyn Barbato