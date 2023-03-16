March is Women’s History Month! We’re celebrating with these upcoming events:

Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. – Movie Night: “The Woman King” (2022), starring Viola Davis, based on the remarkable true story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey for nearly three hundred years, between the 18th and early 20th centuries. This film is rated PG-13; no registration required.

Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. – “Art Pioneers: Women of Abstract Expressionism,” led by Joyce Raimondo via Zoom. Discover the women who pioneered abstract art—Lee Krasner, Elaine DeKooning, and Helen Frankenthaler, among others. We’ll learn about their lives as well as their groundbreaking creativity, then experience a bonus virtual tour of the home and studio shared by Lee Krasner and her husband, Jackson Pollock. Our leader for this program, Joyce Raimondo, is the author of seven children’s art book, a widely-published illustrator, and a leading expert in museum education who formerly served as family programs coordinator at The Museum of Modern Art. Please register on the Events calendar of our website to receive the link.

Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. – “Ladies’ Day at the Capitol” with Author Lauren Kozakiewicz, examining the contributions of New York’s women politicians from 1919-1992 as a distinct group, followed by a Q & A session. No registration is required for this special event.

New Afternoon Preschool Program

You asked for an afternoon program for preschoolers – here it is! Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to “Music, Movement and Mindfulness,” every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. throughout March. We’ll build literacy skills through singing and rhyming, get our wiggles out with active songs, explore various rhythm instruments, and relax with child-friendly meditation sequences. Space is still available for the March 21 and 28 sessions. Please register for each session individually on our Events calendar. — Luanne Nicholson