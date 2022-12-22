Now you can easily preserve mementos, recipe cards, craft projects and so much more using the thermal laminator at the library. The library’s laminator is easy to use and centrally located at the Information Desk. It is available on a first-come basis, and you only pay for the laminating sheets you use. Sheets come in three sizes: business card, letter and menu (11.5-by-17.5 inches). The cost per sheet ranges from 25 to 85 cents.

Heat-laminated items are durable and water-resistant, giving your fragile mementos the protection they deserve for years to come.

December break

at the library

Everyone loves a break from the school and homework routine, but by Day 3, restlessness can settle in, and many families will be looking for new ways to be entertained and engaged. Look no further than the library!

Join us for Snowflake STEAM Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. Learn about the science of snowflakes, including their geometry, then take what you’ve learned and cut your own relatively realistic paper snowflakes. For ages 8-13; registration required. Sign up at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Later on that day (Dec. 27) you’re invited to take flight with paper airplanes at 2 p.m. We’ll have lots of colorful paper and fun designs to try out. See how far your plane can fly in our big Community Room. For ages 8-13.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., we’ll be hosting an informal screening of “Encanto,” the Disney hit (PG, 99 min.) about an extraordinary family who lives in the mountains of Colombia. Bring a blanket or pillow to get comfy in the Community Room.

Create a pretty snowflake suncatcher Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. to make you smile throughout the winter. For pre-K-grade 5.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2:30 p.m. you’re invited to join us for a screening of the Disney Pixar hit “Lightyear” (PG, 100 min.) about Legendary Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. For kids and families.

Grades 6 and up can get their game on Friday, Dec. 30, at 3:45 p.m. with a special holiday session of MarioKart 8 on the Nintendo Switch.

Our Creation Station returns in the New Year beginning Jan. 3. Stop by the Children’s Place through Jan. 8 and make your own snow-covered village. All materials will be provided. Show off your artistic talents and make your own little winter paradise.

Holidays, closings and other reminders

The library will be closed Saturday-Monday, Dec. 24-26, for the Christmas holiday, and Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2, for New Year’s. Doors will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Saturday, Dec. 31.

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening.

— Kristen Roberts