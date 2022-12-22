HALFMOON – A car stolen from the Boght Corners in Colonie on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21. was located at 7:33 a.m., by Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies after the office was notified that a vehicle reported stolen was traveling north on Route 9 into Halfmoon and stopped it in the vicinity of Routes 9 and 146.

As a result of an investigation, Zachary B. Barry, 33, of Stillwater, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

Barry was arraigned by Halfmoon Town Judge Joseph V. Fodera and released on his own recognizance and turned over to Colonie police who arrested him for actually stealing the car from 1095 Loudon Road.

He was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and was sent to the Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.