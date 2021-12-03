GLENMONT — Bethlehem police arrested 44-year-old elementary school principal for DWI after she was spotted driving on Route 9W at around 10:12 p.m. without her headlights on.

According to reports, when officers pulled over Laurel Jones on Saturday, Nov. 27, they allegedly detected an odor of alcohol and noticed she had glassy eyes.

Jones told the officers, according to reports, she was at the Lost and Found Bar and Kitchen in Albany and had three Nine Pin Hard Ciders.

Jones submitted to and failed standardized field sobriety tests and registered a BAC of 0.09 percent on a alcohol pre-screening test.

She was placed in custody and transported to the police station where she refused a chemical test and was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor.

In addition, Jones was issued traffic tickets for driving without lights, given a bill of particulars and released.

She will return to court for arraignment on Dec. 14.

Jones is the principal of the Rosendale Elementary School in the Niskayuna Central School District and is a former teacher and administrator at the Bethlehem Central School District. She started her position at Niskayuna on Oct. 25.

Prior to being hired at Niskayuna, Jones spent 11 years at BCSD where she oversaw the district’s K-5 Virtual Learning Academy, served as an interim elementary principal, and was the administrator for response to intervention, K-12 library services and instructional technology.

Niskayuna Central School District Spokesperson Matt Leon confirmed that a Laurel Jones is the principal at Rosendale Elementary School, but by district policy, it does not comment on personnel matters.