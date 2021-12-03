TROY — The Capital District’s top Rockabilly band The Lustre Kings return to the Takk House ballroom during Troy’s Victorian Stroll on Sunday Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Always one of the most anticipated performances of the Stroll, The Lustre Kings bring a modern take on the reverb-driven sounds of early rock and incorporates country and blues.

The Takk House front parlor barroom, recently remodeled to be more spacious and comfortable, will feature a cash bar with beer, wine and hot drinks.

Strollers will also be able to access the Franklin Alley Social Club and bar in the basement through the front stairs inside the house or through the rear alley entrance.

Meadowlark catering is Troy’s newest purveyor of plant-based cuisine. It’s a collaboration between Alex Berta and Chris Carpentier of Burrito Burrito and Wizard Burger, Heidi Lynn Sicari of Takk House and Franklin Alley Social Club, and Beth Mickalonis.

They will be offering soup, chili and hand-held foods during the day. The team also provides the menu at Troy Beer Garden weekly and special popups at the Takk House.

A former Knights of Columbus clubhouse, The Takk House is located at 55 3rd St. in downtown Troy.

Franklin Alley Social Club bar, arcade and shuffleboard game room is located in the basement of the Takk House. Guests can enter from the alley at 50 Franklin Street or through the front stairs of the Takk House on 3rd Street.

Admission is free. Masks are encouraged for those who are unvaccinated.