DELMAR- Our November/December Footnotes newsletter, which is mailed to homes in the Bethlehem Central School District, highlights some great library services and upcoming events for all ages, but not every great activity at the library makes it into Footnotes. Be sure to check out our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to find out what’s coming up. You can narrow down what you’re looking for by age range or interest.

We’d also like to make you aware of some upcoming changes to our program registration procedures. Because of ongoing health and safety concerns about large events, we have reduced capacity for in-person programs and will be limiting them to audiences 12 and older. Bethlehem Central School District residents will be given priority, but registration will open up to the general public two days before the event if spaces remain available.

Regular storytimes will be taking place virtually in November and December so your little ones will still have the opportunity to practice their early literacy skills in a fun and engaging way during Baby Bounce and Books, Family Storytime, and Music and Movement. Visit our calendar for dates and times; registration is required.

Trick or Treat

at the library

On Thursday, Oct. 28, pint-sized princesses, ghouls, pirates and superheroes will haunt our hallways as they trick-or-treat their way among the books. This year, our indoor trick-or-treating event for ages 0-6 and families will look a little different. We’re asking families to come by any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to make their way among the treat stations we’ll have set up in the library. Kids can show off their costumes and enjoy Halloween in a safe, dry place. Just a quick reminder that masks are required inside the library for everyone ages 2 and up.

This annual event at the library is a favorite among staffers, so don’t be surprised if you see some of them getting into the spirit of things, too!

An Eerie afternoon

Do you love ghost stories and local history? Join us Friday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. for “Eerie Albany,” a virtual Coffee & Conversation well suited for Halloween weekend. Discover Albany’s Maeve McEneny-Johnson will unearth Albany’s storied past in this storytelling event, not made for the faint of heart.

Who is the ghostly figure who lingers past closing time at the historic Olde English Pub?

What mysteries lie within the beautiful homes that line Ten Broeck Triangle?

Can you explain the shadowy figures who roam the Capitol halls at night? Uncover this and more.

This program will be held on Zoom and registration is required. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Show off you perfect pumpkin

We are still accepting entries in our virtual pumpkin-carving contest. Spooky or silly?

You decide!

Simply email a full-color photo of your pumpkin to [email protected] Include your full name, email, phone number and category.

Entries will be accepted through Oct. 29.

Please enter only pumpkins carved by you or your family this year. Entries will be judged by library staff and prizes will be awarded in the beginning of November.

Homework help online

Does your child need a little extra help this school year?

We’re here to help. Cardholders have access to HelpNow by Brainfuse, a learning resource for all ages with personalized homework help in core subjects, as well as SAT preparation.

Live one-on-one online tutoring is available for elementary, middle school, high school and college students.

Find HelpNow on the library’s Research page at bethlehempubliclibrary.org/webapps/research.asp.