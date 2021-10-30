GLOVERSVILLE — The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts announced it will feature work from regional artists at its annual Fall/Winter Art Show between Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Jan. 14.

This show will feature 104 pieces in a variety of media by 37 individual artists from one group of collaborators from Saratoga Bridges Creative Endeavors Art Center. Featured artists include Kathryn Bartscht, Tiina Bockrath, Janene Bouck, Lacy Brower, Bob Buck, Donald Cooper, Ruth Crotty, Lily Deschamps, Olivia Esposito, Katey Germain, Michelle Hale, Shelby Harris, André Jones, Alina Kazanova, Elizabeth Knapp, Marion Kratky, Kendall Lifgren, Joseph Magliocca, Laurie Mickel, Lynda Naske, Erin O’Melia, Chip Perone, Sandra Peters, Regina Quinn, Kathleen Simmons, Anna M. Socha, Destany Thomas, Michael Tondreau, Paul Valovic, Karlene VanDeusen, Donald VanEtten, Sylvia Vidal, David Waite, Sean Walmsley, Gerald Wein, Kevin Wright and Janet Marie Yeates.

A Meet the Artists Opening Reception for this show is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free reception to view the show and meet some of the featured artists. Please be aware that the Nigra Arts Center requires mask-wearing for everyone in the building, regardless of vaccination status.

The public is welcome to view the show at any time during its run. The Nigra Arts Center is located at 2736 State Highway 30, Gloversville, and its hours are weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gallery admission is a suggested $5 donation. Members of the Nigra Arts Center, children under the age of 18 and participating artists are admitted for free. The show will also be available to view virtually on the Nigra Arts Center Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PaulNigraCenter, and website, www.pncreativeartscenter.org.

The Nigra Arts Center offers annual memberships to anyone who seeks to support the arts and community events at the Center. Membership levels start at just $25 per year and carry benefits such as discounted admission to classes and art exhibitions, mailing list access, invitations to special events, charitable tax deductions and more.