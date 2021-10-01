SLINGERLANDS — A motion to approve the application to secure funding from the New York State Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Improvements for the Cherry Avenue Extension Multi-use Path Project was offered and approved.

This project includes the construction of a 10 feet wide paved multi-use path along the east side of the Cherry Avenue Extension from Kenwood Avenue to New Scotland Road. The trail would begin at Kenwood Avenue, west of its intersection with Cherry Avenue and head north approximately 300 feet before intersecting with the Albany County Rail Trail. The proposed route would use the existing rail trail to cross under Cherry Avenue before heading north along the east side of Cherry Avenue. The trail would continue approximately 0.5 miles before crossing McCormack Road and then another 0.35 miles to its northern limit at the New Scotland Road roundabout.

This project would provide an important connection for the local area as there are currently no pedestrian accommodations along Cherry Avenue. Residents adjacent to Cherry Avenue would have walkable access to commercial areas to the north as well as schools and the Albany County Rail Trail to the south. New guardrail will be added along Cherry Avenue as needed depending on proximity of the path to the roadway and fencing will be constructed along the outside of the trail depending on the height and slope of the adjacent embankments.

Solar plan needs SEQR review

A proposed solar facility at 678 Route 9W will proceed to the Planning Board after a presentation before the Town Board.

The proposed site is zoned Mixed Economic Development District, which requires Town Board approval of a Development Master Plan. As per the requirements of the Zoning Law 128-37, in order to progress the project, Community Power Group must first obtain approval of a Development Master Plan from the Town Board.

Leslie Lombardo, Deputy Town Planner, gave a short presentation. A representative for the project commented on a few items: the solar field supports energy goals, residents can sign up for solar power, and there are no residential neighbors where the site is and the method of construction can be built in wetlands.

Community Power Group, LLC has proposed construction of a 5 MW solar facility on +/-27.9 acres of a +/-56.46 acre site located on the east side of Route 9W, north of Wemple Road. The proposed development would include construction of a large scale solar facility including all fenced areas, access roadway and transformer areas.

The existing agricultural use will continue on the remaining lands. The site is zoned Mixed Economic Development District (MED), which requires Town Board approval of a Development Master Plan. As per the requirements of the Zoning Law 128-37, in order to progress the project, Community Power Group must first obtain approval of a Development Master Plan from the Town Board.

Public hearing Oct. 27

The Town Board accepted the Commissioner of Public Works’ request to schedule a public hearing to extend the Water District No.1 and the Bethlehem Sewer District for the Van Dyke Spinney PDD Senior Housing Project on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m.

Donation accepted

The Town Board approved a request from the Administrator of Parks and Recreation to accept a donation in the amount of $800 from Friends of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation.

Handicap accessible

The Town Board authorized the Bethlehem Town Court to apply for a Justice Court Assistance Program grant in the 2021-22 grant cycle up to $30,000. Specifically, authorizing Bethlehem Town Court to apply for funding totaling $30,000, to go toward replacement of the handicapped ramp access to the courtroom.

New snow plow

The Town Board authorizes the expenditure of the reserve moneys to fund the purchase up to a maximum amount of $50,000 of a new truck with snow plow for use at the Town’s water treatment facilities.

Appointment approved

The Town Board approved a request from the Senior Planner to appoint Jennifer Livingston to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee with a term ending in February 2023.