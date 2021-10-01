ALBANY — A Grand Jury indicted a 19-year-old Schenectady man on the felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and two counts of assault for a 2019 Christmas Day crash on Central Avenue that killed a 24-year-old father of two.

District Attorney David Soares said the indictment was unsealed in Albany County Court on Friday, Oct. 1. It alleges Veeshram Ramdeo “was recklessly driving at a high rate of speed while impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol.”

At around 7:01 a.m. Ramdeo was traveling east on Central Avenue between Lansing and Lisha Kill roads when he lost control of the 2001 Audi and hit a telephone pole with enough force to split the car in two.

The crash left Lahraj “Derrick” Premnauth dead at the scene and two other passengers seriously injured. Ramdeo was also injured.

He pled guilty to the charges during his arraignment by Albany County Court Judge Roger McDonough and was released to the supervision of probation. He is due back in court on Nov. 1.

Vehicular Crimes Bureau Chief Mary Tanner-Richter is prosecuting. It is not known who is representing Ramdeo.