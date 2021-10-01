BETHLEHEM — Playing without their top scorer, the Eagles played to a 0-0 tie against Niskayuna on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Sophomore Claire Hutton opted to take a hiatus playing Bethlehem while she tries out for the under 17 National Soccer Team.

She is youngest player to be named an All-American and her presence was missed against Niskayuna, historically one of the best teams in Section II soccer.

“We are thrilled for Claire, truly a generational athlete,” said Bethlehem Athletic Director Len Kies.

Meanwhile, the two teams failed to score after 90 minutes of play as defense dominated.

In goal, Maddie Mills had 14 saves for Nisky and Sophia Soka had three for Bethlehem (5-0-1, 0-2-1.)

Bethlehem will next play at Ballston Spa on Saturday, Oct. 2 and at Colonie on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

