DELMAR — A high speed chase through town resulted in a list of charges for a Hannacroix man

Bethlehem police arrested Jacob D. Heath, 32, days after he was initially observed with an allegedly inadequate taillight, a violation under state Vehicle and Traffic Law. How the police said he responded only made things worse.

According to Bethlehem Police, Heath was driving on Cherry Avenue in Delmar at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, when officers attempted to stop his 2006 Jeep Liberty. He allegedly ignored the officer and increased his speed.

Bethlehem Police Cmdr. Adam Hornick said the chase reached speeds over 85 mph as they continued down New Scotland Road, over Fisher Boulevard and to Delaware Avenue before proceeding into the neighboring town of New Scotland.

Multiple police units, including those from the Albany County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police, continued to give chase through New Scotland in what police described as “very light” traffic conditions.

Police discontinued the chase near the New Scotland intersection of New York Rte. 32 and Tarrytown Road. Bethlehem police said a continued chase posed a greater risk to other motorists.

“Bethlehem Police continued the investigation and were able to determine the identity of the operator,” Hornick said in a statement. “Subsequent to this investigation and identification of the driver, the subject turned themselves in to Bethlehem police on August 17.”

Heath was arrested on misdemeanor counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, Reckless Driving, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, Operating with a Suspended Vehicle Registration, as well as traffic infractions of Inadequate Tail Lights, Inadequate Stop Lamps, five counts of Improper Passing, three counts of Failure to Keep Right, two counts of failing to Stop at a Stop Sign, Speed in Zone and Operating a Motor Vehicle without insurance.

In compliance with New York State Bail Reform Laws, Heath was issued appearance tickets and traffic tickets, and is to return before Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m.