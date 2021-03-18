DELMAR — A resident returned home to find his garage on fire, prompting several fire departments to action Thursday afternoon, on March 18.

The Bethlehem Police Department received a call shortly before 3:30 p.m., about the time it said the homeowner of 20 Brookview Ave. opened his garage door to find fire and smoke.

Initial crews called for backup soon after responding. Crews from Elsmere, Delmar, Selkirk, Slingerlands and North Bethlehem fire departments arrived to extinguish the fire.

One firefighter warned crews across the radio of flammable liquids in the garage. Another reported a fully engaged fire in the home’s basement.

A press release from Bethlehem Police Commander James Rexford confirmed detectives and fire investigators were on scene, and that the fire is under investigation to determine the cause.