COLONIE — The Shaker girls volleyball team won its season opener at home in three sets over Bethlehem.

The first set went to the home team Bison 25-14, the second 25-19 and the third 25-21.

For Shaker Peyton Strand had eight kills, Brianna Hardwick had 14 assists while Layla Shipley and Sophia Marra had 13 service points each.

Girls volleyball teams are competing as part of the Fall II season which will run through the end of April. The fall 2020 season was canceled because of COVID.

Shaker will next host Colonie and Bethlehem will host Schenectady on Monday, March 22.

