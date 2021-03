BETHLEHEM — The Albany County Sheriff’s Department and Town of Bethlehem will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents 65 and over at the Town Highway Garage on Tuesday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration will begin March 8, at 8:30 a.m. An appointment is required to be vaccinated.

For more information, call Bethlehem Senior Services at 518-439-4955 ext. 1176.