LATHAM — The Shaker cheerleading squad is on a roll with 22 consecutive wins over three years in the Small School D1 Division.

In the abbreviated 2021 season, on Feb. 20, the team had the highest score of the first virtual competition out of 14 teams and a week later placed first out of 16 teams and on Sunday, March 3, they placed first out of 21 teams.

Competitive cheer was listed as a “high risk” sport and the entire season was in jeopardy along with basketball and wrestling.

The sports were given the green light at the beginning of February but to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the cheer teams did not hold large, day-long competitions with a dozen or more schools at the same time and instead videotaped routines at their home gyms and sent the footage to judges to be scored.

“With the current pandemic and high school cheer being part of the high risk sports we truly didn’t think a competitive season was happening,” said Coach Katy Pfeifer. “The team has immense talent and the drive each athlete has is incredible. Our success these past few years is due their hard work and appreciation for one another which directly translates on the mat.”

