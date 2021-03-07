COLONIE — The Brothers skated by the Cadets on Saturday, March 6, by a score of 5-1.

LaSalle scored first on a goal by Reed Murray but the rest of the game at the Albany County Hockey Facility was all CBA.

Five different brothers found the back of the net on Senior Night of the abbreviated hockey season — Jack Murphy, Ryan McMahon, Luke Pezzano, Cameron James and Greg Beauileu. Carson Curran had three assists and Anthony Zaccaria had 15 saves for the Brothers.

CBA moves to 5-1 in the South Division of the Capital District High School Hockey League, two games behind 7-1 Bethlehem. LaSalle drops to 4-4.

The playoffs are slated to begin on Wednesday, March 10.

