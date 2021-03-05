This year’s GameStop stock-buying surge has sparked a renewed interest in day trading, with phrases like “short sell” and “hedge fund” becoming part of our everyday conversation. If you’re a would-be investor inspired to hunt for the next big thing, we’ve got the tools to help. For Bethlehem cardholders, investment resources like Morningstar and Value Line provide analysis and let you follow market ups and downs as you look for that profitable pattern. Find Morningstar and Value Line on our Research webpage: webapps.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/research.asp.

We also have a broad selection of digital magazines in our collection dedicated to finance and investing, including Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, Forbes and more. Check them out in OverDrive (www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/borrow/overdrive) and see where your newfound investing savvy takes you.

We’re testing a new curbside feature

Curbside service was first rolled out this summer as a way to get books and other library materials out to people while our doors are closed. Over the past few months, it’s been enthusiastically embraced by those who prefer a contact-free library experience or who simply enjoy the convenience of it.

We’ve worked hard to make curbside pickup as quick and efficient as possible, and we are continuing to fine-tune it as we go, adding hours and other services. We are currently testing an option that will let you text us when you arrive for curbside pickup. We’re hoping this adds one more layer of convenience for our users. So if you see the “Text Us” option next time you drop by, please give it a try. If you prefer to talk to us in person, don’t worry, the phone call option is still available. Your feedback and experience will help us refine the curbside process even more!

A program

for parents

Parenting during a pandemic is not easy, and sometimes it can be hard to know how to respond when your child starts acting up. In a partnership with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Albany, the library is offering a virtual program for caregivers designed to further develop that crucial relationship between caregiver and child. Join us on Zoom Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. for Positive Discipline Strategies for Caregivers.

This interactive research-based program will focus on positive discipline strategies – that really work – for toddlers and preschoolers. Talk about what you do when your child is behaving well, how you can control the situation (instead of the child or their emotions), reasons why your child may be misbehaving, and what skill or value you are teaching when you correct your child’s behavior.

To sign up, visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com. Children are welcome at this program.

Library hours

and more

No-contact curbside pickup is now available seven days a week. Staff are also available by phone and e-mail. Please email or give our Information Desk a call at [email protected] or call (518) 439-9314 and we do everything we can to get your questions answered.

Curbside hours are currently

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org for hours of service and building updates.

— Kristen Roberts