Presented by Karen Roberts Mort, of Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Library will host a virtual program on fishing in New York State. The NYS Department of Health issues fishing advisories and detailed maps. Join us at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11, as we learn how to put this DOH information to use. There may even be some healthy and delicious cooking tips.

Candy Dioramas

Students in grades 5 through 9 are invited to create a favorite book scene, using Peeps. You can pick up a small bag of mixed candy from the Library after 11 a.m., Friday, March 19. That will get you started as you add more supplies from your own pantry. Build a backdrop from recycled cardboard, use small toys as props, and get out the art supplies to bring your book scene to life! Email us a photo of your creation to be entered into our virtual exhibit in April.

Music and Movement

Come join Ms. Lisa’s Musik, at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 13, to welcome spring with a morning of song and dance. For ages 18 months to 5 years, with parent/caregiver, please register online to receive the Zoom link.

Take & Make

Students in grades K through 4 are invited to join Miss Lisa for a play with, and then eat, your food program. Miss Lisa will post a short video to get you going on this project, which will be available virtually starting 11 a.m., March 15. When you’re finished making your funny face food, be sure to send us a picture before you dig in!

Curbside appointments are available. Please call Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 518-765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup.

— Lynn Kohler