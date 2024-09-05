County Legislators clash over Airport Authority CEO’s future in committee meeting

ALBANY — County Legislator Alison McLean Lane (D-Menands) set the tone early, announcing she would not tolerate anyone adding to the recent “media circus” surrounding the Albany Airport Authority as the Mass Transit Committee listened to Albany Airport Authority CEO Philip Calderone’s scheduled report on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The civility lasted through the half-hour presentation, which proposed various projects comprising $283 million in capital improvements for the airport over the next five years. However, tensions emerged when questions arose regarding who would oversee these projects.

Calderone, who has led the airport for five years, presented a $283 million capital improvement plan that includes a $100 million terminal expansion and a $30 million renovation of the A concourse. He noted that despite challenges faced by many U.S. airports, Albany International has maintained financial stability, achieving three bond rating upgrades in three years. The plan outlines infrastructure improvements such as runway repaving, expanding terminal gates, and enhancing sustainability efforts.

Michael F. Zonsius, the airport’s chief financial officer, explained that the projects will be funded through federal and state grants, passenger facility charges, and increased contributions from airlines, which are expected to grow from $4 million to $6 million annually.

However, questions about leadership loomed over the meeting. Tensions rose when Legislator Jennifer Whalen (R-Colonie) asked who would oversee the $283 million plan, given Calderone’s uncertain future. McLean ruled such questions out of order, insisting that the meeting focus solely on the capital plan.

“The leadership and oversight of the capital improvement projects are directly tied to the execution of this plan,” Whalen argued. “Given Mr. Calderone’s status as a ‘lame duck,’ it is relevant to know who will be managing this effort moving forward.”

Whalen was among 17 legislators who, last week, submitted a bipartisan letter urging the Airport Authority to renew Calderone’s contract, expressing disappointment with the decision not to renew it and citing concerns about its negative impact on public and official confidence in the Authority.

The legislators also raised concerns about the potential costs and delays involved in searching for a new CEO, estimating that such a process could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. They suggested that the Authority should extend Calderone’s contract instead, describing him as “the most experienced and most familiar candidate available.”

In the weeks following the board’s decision to sever ties with Calderone, speculation emerged that Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy had coveted Calderone’s position. The Albany Times Union cited several unnamed sources while suggesting an orchestrated effort to create an opportunity for McCoy. However, after days of questioning, the county executive denied having any interest in Calderone’s job.

While some legislators called for increased oversight, County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham (D-Delmar) said that the Legislature would not interfere with the Airport Authority’s decision, noting that the 39-seat assembly does not have jurisdiction over the Authority’s operations.

McLean shut down the line of questioning, describing the discussion again as a “media circus” that detracted from the committee’s purpose. She reiterated that the committee’s purview was limited to reviewing the capital plan, not contract matters.

The meeting ended abruptly amid objections from several committee members who felt their concerns were being stifled.

Despite the tension, the capital improvement plan was approved by a narrow 5-3 vote.

There have been attempts to chip away at the apparent stalemate between both sides. After State Assemblymembers Patricia Fahy (D-Albany), Phil Steck (D-Colonie), and John McDonald (D-Troy) voiced their concerns on the matter, the latter has reportedly paired with Cunningham to mediate Calderone’s return as CEO to, at the least, oversee the airport’s expansion project.

The assemblymembers’ Aug. 21 letter cited concerns with taxpayer cost to search for a new CEO and their wariness over a change of leadership during a crucial stage in the airport’s development.

“The airport is a critical economic engine to the Capital Region,” the three stated, “and it’s therefore critical that this project be completed on a timely basis and on budget.”

They had otherwise demanded that the Authority act quickly in finding a new CEO, but that it better update “the enhanced responsibilities” of the role since Calderone first took the job in 2019.

Calderone, who presented the capital improvement plan report, remained quiet during Wednesday’s fracas. But, as allies publicly fight his cause, he has silently lobbied to continue on with his role once it expires on December 1.

According to reports from The Albany Times Union, he has penned a letter to the Authority, which has not persuaded any change. Recent attempts from McDonald and Cunningham to mediate a temporary return have struggled to come to terms, too. The Airport Authority has allegedly balked at Calderone’s attempts to define his own return.