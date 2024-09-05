Grants ranging from $100K to $375K go to 40 Organizations

ALBANY — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and the Albany County Legislature announced the distribution of $7.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to 40 local organizations to support community development.

This marks the third and largest round of ARPA awards granted by the county, with individual grants ranging from $100,000 to $375,000.

The awarded funds will be allocated to initiatives addressing critical needs such as housing and food insecurity, behavioral health and substance abuse services, recreational infrastructure, violence prevention, and support for youth and senior populations.

“We continue to utilize ARPA funding in ways that maximize the positive impact for our residents,” said County Executive McCoy. “I am proud to partner with these incredible organizations that are out in the community every day, helping those who need it most. By investing in community-driven initiatives, we are building an environment where everyone has the opportunity to lend a hand and uplift our county.”

The funded projects include $1.8 million allocated for housing support, $1.6 million for behavioral health services, and $1.3 million to enhance food access. Other significant investments include $800,000 dedicated to violence prevention programs and $1.3 million for recreation and outdoor infrastructure.

County Legislature Chairwoman Joanne Cunningham supported the allocation, stating, “We have allocated resources to various essential community services, including health, housing, violence prevention, food accessibility, and outdoor recreational services. It is incredibly fulfilling for us to support the essential services in our community that play a vital role in keeping us connected, optimistic, and thriving.”

Awarding these funds involved a competitive review of applications by the County’s ARPA Community Development and Public Health Subcommittee. Their recommendations were then submitted to the bipartisan ARPA Executive Committee for final approval by the full County Legislature.

Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Carolyn McLaughlin highlighted the impact of these investments on the county’s most vulnerable populations, stating, “These investments directly uplift the most vulnerable populations, ensuring access to critical resources and fostering a healthier, safer, and more vibrant community for all.”

The awarded organizations include a diverse group dedicated to addressing various community needs. Among them are the Affordable Housing Partnership of the Capital Region, Albany Damien Center, and the Albany Police Athletic League, each receiving funding to continue their critical work in the community.

This infusion of funds is part of Albany County’s ongoing efforts to leverage federal resources to enhance local services and infrastructure, ensuring a positive impact on residents across the county.