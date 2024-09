ALBANY — Gas prices across the United States continued to decline, with the national average reaching $3.27 per gallon over Labor Day weekend, marking the lowest Labor Day price since 2021, according to GasBuddy.

In Albany, gas prices have mirrored the national trend, with the lowest reported price being $3.09 per gallon at local stations. Prices per gallon ranged from $3.09 to $3.15.