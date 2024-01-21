All kinds of resolutions are made at the start of a new year, and most of them involve some sort of healthy habit. Losing weight and eating better often top the list of health initiatives.

Individuals who want to revamp their diets may be on the lookout for healthy recipes. “Health food” may evoke images of lots of leafy greens and bland grains, but diners can rest assured there are plenty of tasty options… even beef.

Historically beef may not be seen as healthy fare, but when enjoyed in moderation, beef can be part of a healthy eating/weight loss plan. This recipe for “Tender Salsa Beef” can replace Taco Tuesday on your weekly menu. For a kid-friendly option, be sure to use mild salsa. Enjoy, courtesy of “Taste of Home Healthy Cooking Cookbook” (RDA Enthusiast Brands, LLC) by the Taste of Home Kitchen.

Tender Salsa Beef

Serves 8

1-1⁄2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes

2 cups salsa

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

4 cups hot cooked brown rice

In a 3-quart slow cooker, combine the beef, salsa, brown sugar, soy sauce, and garlic. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours or until meat is tender. Using a slotted spoon, serve beef with rice.

Per serving: 259 cal., 7 g fat, 53 mg. cholesterol, 356 mg. sodium, 28 g carbs, 2 g fiber.