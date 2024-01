Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.

Saturday, Jan. 6

2:29 AM Structure Fire Alarm BETHLEHEM CT Elsmere VFD

4:49 PM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC AUTUMN DR, 282 North Bethlehem VFD

Sunday, Jan. 7

9:51 PM Vehicle Fire I 87 NB Selkirk VFD

10:08 PM Structure Fire Possible ROCKEFELLER RD Selkirk, Elsmere VFD

11:07 PM Hazardous Condition ROUTE 9W Selkirk VFD

Saturday, Dec. 30

4:29 PM Hazardous Condition CLAPPER RD Selkirk VFD

10:16 PM Structure Fire Possible OLD TOWN RD Selkirk VFD

Tuesday, Jan. 9

5:13 AM Structure Fire Possible LINDA CT Elsmere VFD

5:19 AM Alpha ROCKEFELLER RD, b51 Elsmere VFD

11:52 AM Crash PI CHERRY AVE Slingerlands VFD

5:47 PM Bravo 9W / CORNING HILL RD Selkirk, Elsmere VFD

Wednesday, Jan. 10

1:53 AM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC ROUTE 9W Selkirk VFD

6:23 AM Structure Fire Vulnerable LC ROUTE 9W Selkirk VFD

9:35 AM Hazardous Condition HAGUE BLVD, D Selkirk VFD

Thursday, Jan. 11

9:36 AM Hazardous Condition BRIDGE ST Selkirk VFD

6:32 PM Vehicle Fire I 87 NB Selkirk VFD

This story was featured on page 16 of the January 17th , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight