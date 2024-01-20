Wilton Wildlife has revealed its 12th annual Photography Show with a virtual gallery of photographs on its website. All of the photographs were taken at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park and highlight the amazing beauty and diversity of the natural world that is right in our own community. There were 62 entries and the selected and winning photographs can be viewed in the virtual gallery by following this link: www.wiltonpreserve.org/annual-photography-show.

This year’s Best in Show was awarded to William Butz for his stunning image of “Cedar Waxwing at the Pond.” Nancy Lyons won in the category of Best Featuring the Endangered Karner Blue Butterfly for her photograph, “Got Milk,” of a Karner blue butterfly on a common milkweed flower.

This year’s other winners included Scott Stoner for Best in Wildlife: Butterflies for “Frosted Elfin;” Konrad Weeber for Best in Wildlife: Spiders for “Pearls of Nature;” Dylan Mackenzie for Best in Wildlife: Other for “Eastern Hognose Hatchling;” and Deb Bryk for Best in Wildlife: Birds for “Prairie Warbler.”

Best featuring Conservation was awarded to Sue Pierce for “A Bevy of Blues” and Joshua Holbrook won Best in Recreation for “Among the Clouds.” Best in Autumn was awarded to Matthew Kergel for “Fall Sunset” and Best in Flora & Fungi was awarded to Howard Lester for “Dotted Horsemint.” There were also four Judge’s Choice winners Konrad Weeber for “Fallen Oak Leaf,” Sue Pierce for “American Copper Butterfly,” Darcy Leigh for “Plump Button,” and Matthew Kergel for “Flower in the Wind” and “Reflections.” In addition to the online gallery, the winning photographs will be featured in the coming weeks on Wilton Wildlife’s social media. Wilton Wildlife would like to thank all of the photographers who submitted their photographs and congratulate all the winners for 2023.

For more information, call the Wilton Wildlife office at 518-450-0321 or email [email protected]. For up-to-date trail conditions or program information, visit the Wilton Wildlife website at wiltonpreserve.org or follow on Facebook or Instagram @wiltonpreserve. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park’s mission is to provide opportunities for environmental education and outdoor recreation while supporting the conservation of ecological systems and natural settings.