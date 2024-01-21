ALTAMONT – The torch relay parade for New York’s largest sporting event will make a scheduled stop in the Capital Region on its way to Lake Placid. The Empire State Winter Games torch will be coming to Phillips Hardware in Altamont on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

The stop will honor STRIDE’s Sled Warriors, a sled hockey team of local athletes with disabilities, who will have their photo taken with the torch. The team, which won a silver medal in last year’s games, is hungry for gold this year and looking for a supportive send off from the community. Festivities will kick off at 4:15 pm and will include a short ceremony with remarks from the torch bearer. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is welcome to attend. Local government representatives will be in attendance to speak.

This story was featured on page 5 of the January 17th , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight