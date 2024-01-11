The Gift of Giving Winter Drive

During the month of January, the library is partnering with Al Zahra Islamic Center to collect new or gently used cold weather clothes (men’s needed most), laundry detergent, and personal hygiene products for the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless in Albany. Donations may be dropped off at the library during open hours, or at the Al Zahra Islamic Center, 71 State Farm Rd., Voorheesville.

Library Tots

Children ages 0-30 months, with a caregiver, can drop in at 10:00 a.m. every Thursday in January. We’ll get together for a fun program featuring songs, fingerplays, body movement, felt board stories, books, and toys! No registration needed.

Bead Creative

Teens in grades 9-12, and adults are invited to try an easy project to learn beading techniques. Everything you’ll need will be supplied. Join us at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17. Beginner, intermediate, or expert … everyone is welcome.

Computer and Email Basics for Beginners

Adults needing an introduction to using computers and/or setting up an email account are invited to join us at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21. You can use one of the library’s laptops or bring your own device.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Regular hours will resume at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Snow Delays: If the Voorheesville Schools are delayed by two hours due to weather, all morning programs will be cancelled. Please call to check on afternoon or evening programs.

Registering for programs helps us to determine supply needs. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is requested for all programs. You can register in person, by phone (518-765-2791) or using our online calendar at voorheesvillelibrary.org