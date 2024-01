DELMAR – The Bethlehem girls Basketball Team hosted Ballston Spa on January 5. In a close game, the Scotties tripped up the Eagles in the fourth quarter for a 57-55.

Photos by John McIntyre/ Spotlight News

This story was featured on page 7 of the January 10th , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight