ALBANY – Taylor Swift, at 34-years-old, is a superstar. For two decades, the country-turned-pop global superstar continues to make top-charting records, catchy songs, and recently, she became TIME Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year. In 2023 alone, Swift achieved billionaire status due to her Eras Tour grosses, as well as from the success of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie, and the re-release of her album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”.

Taylor Swift has enchanted people around the world with her songs and star power, and her music has inspired local “Swifties” (Taylor Swift fans) Sydney Worthley and Keith Morales to team up and produce the show Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift Covers at The Hollow Bar and Kitchen in Albany.

Worthley, who will be performing covers of Swift’s songs, will also have DJ Fearless spin some tunes. The event, produced by Morales and his production business No One You Know, will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024, 7 p.m. and admission is $13 in advance, $20 on the day of the show. The event is for patrons ages 18 and over.

The Inspiration

Behind The Show…

Worthley and Morales had the idea of putting on the tribute show for over a year and since they are both “Swifties”, they both felt that the most natural thing to do would be a tribute show to honor the songstress. Worthley has been Swift’s fan since she was eight-years-old and added that one of her favorite songs of Taylor’s is “All Too Well”.

“Our goal is to bring the Era’s Tour experience to you.” Worthley said. “I’m always looking for an excuse to play more of Taylor’s music.”

For the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift Covers show, Worthley will have her full band on hand to help her rock out to many of her favorite songs from Swift, including the hits and deep cuts. She also makes it her mission to choose songs from each of Swift’s albums to perform including “Cruel Summer”, “All Too Well”, “Style”, and “Our Song”.

In addition to playing her favorite songs, Worthley wants to make sure that her fans and concert attendees can request a Swift song to hear performed at the show. She encourages future spectators to keep an eye out on her social media pages upon asking for requests in the near future.

“I don’t think there is a better way to start off the new year than with a Taylor Swift themed show!” Morales said.

Morales has been Swift’s fan since the release of her “Fearless” album on November 11, 2008. He finds Swift’s music and her songwriting to be deep and inspirational.

“Taylor Swift’s talent is unmatched and she seems to be a very grounded person. Her music has allowed me to be open and creative as a person and performer.” Keith said. “Seeing her live has opened my eyes to an even greater experience that I’ve never witnessed before and will never witness again.”

What makes this Taylor Swift tribute unique to Keith is the live performance aspect of the songs performed by a live band. Although there are plenty of Taylor Swift nights in the Capital Region, there are no shows where a band is performing Swift’s songs live. For the January 13 show, Worthley and her band will help make Swift’s songs come to life.

Why is the show

on January 13?

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, 34-years-ago, and the number 13 is also Taylor Swift’s lucky number. Morales and Worthley all know too well how significant the number 13 means to them as well as to Swift and her fans.

Morales and Worthley had joked around a few times about trying to do a show on a 13th date but at the time, weren’t able to find one that worked with both of their schedules. The duo was offered a few dates for the new year and the 13th of January was one of them. Both of them realized at that point that the date of January 13, 2024 was meant to be, Keith said.

Also included in the show, in addition to Worthley’s performance,will be Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails, decorations, bracelet swaps starting with a complimentary one that ticket goers will receive for their ticket, a contest and prize for best Taylor-inspired outfit, and music spun by DJ Fearless (aka Keith Morales).

DJ Fearless was created by Morales for his love of Swift and his favorite songs of Swift’s music that he plays at home, in his car, or even at his DeeJaying gigs.

“I’ve DJ’d so many gigs where I have to stop myself from playing a 10 minute banger like “All Too Well” or a vault track like “Now You See Me””. Keith said. “Most gigs I only play what other people want to hear (and) this is what I want to hear and I truly believe most of the fans will enjoy it. It’s going to be an amazing night of music!”

The Friendship

and Collaboration

of Keith Morales and Sydney Worthley

Keith and Sydney have been friends and supported each other for several years. Sydney previously opened for Cassadee Pope as part of the 2022 Alive at 5 Concert Series and had also played the Emo Night show that Morales has promoted in the past year at Lark Hall. Worthley got to join local acts Caity Gallagher, American Offline, and Vamp Vixens on the bill and to this day, calls the event an “unbelievable show” and one of her favorite shows and crowds that she’s played for.

Morales said that the Enchanted Night of Taylor Swift Covers will be the first show that he and Worthley will be able to be creative together on an event and just them.

In addition, Morales finds Worthley’s original music to be outstanding and she is one of his favorite local artists. He encourages everyone to listen to Worthley’s music on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Soundcloud, or wherever potential listeners can hear and support her music.

“Swifties” can head to @NOYKpresents Instagram page for advanced tickets for a discounted price of $13 via Eventbrite. Tickets will rise to $20 on the day of the show. NOYK Presents has some more exciting things planned in the works for 2024 and this event is just the beginning of what’s to come for both Worthley and NOYK Presents.

Follow @NOYKpresents for more updates as well as Sydney Worthley’s website, www.sydneyworthley.com.

This story was featured on page 16 of the January 10th , 2024 print edition of the Spot