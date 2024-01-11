Storytimes Return

A fresh season of storytimes begins, incorporating familiar and new elements for young children and their caregivers. Four early literacy options are now available:

• Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Family Storytime for ages infant-five years old

• Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m. – Baby Storytime (new) for ages infant-18 months

• Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Sky Friends Storytime (new concept) for ages infant-five years old

• Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. – Preschool Storytime for ages 2.5-five years old

January Reading Challenge

All ages are encouraged to participate in Beanstack’s annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Where We Come From,” throughout the month of January. Our collective goal is to log 10,000 minutes of reading. Go to https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 to create an individual or family account. Log your reading and complete fun activities to earn badges. The top-performing libraries and schools nationwide will earn prizes sponsored by Lerner Publishing for all to enjoy. Happy reading!

AARP Tax-Aide

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide preparation, provided by trained and IRS-certified volunteers, begins on Mon. Feb. 5 at GPL. Appointments will occur on Mondays through April 8 (except for the holiday on Feb. 19) and are required; no walk-ins.

Call (518) 313-6324 to make an appointment, not the Library. AARP membership is not required to benefit from this service. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person

and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income.

Computer Coach

Our volunteer Computer Coach, Robin, offers 1:1 tech assistance with a variety of Apple products. Schedule your customized session with Robin at the Library on Fri. Jan. 12 at 10:00 a.m. or on Jan. 26 at 10:00 or 11:00 a.m. Go to the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org to reserve your appointment.

Holiday Closure

GPL is closed on Mon. Jan. 15 in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot Wi-Fi, and book donation bins in the side parking lot are always available.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross holds a blood drive at the Library every other month. Their next blood drive occurs on Tues. Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Go to redcross.org to schedule an appointment; walk-ins are welcome. One lucky donor this month will win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sun. Feb. 11.

Teen Study Hall

Working on homework…studying for a test…or just need a quiet space to focus? Come to our Teen Study Hall on Wed. Jan. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for grades 9-12. We’ll facilitate a productive evening with comfy seating, snacks, mindful brain-breaks, and access to Brainfuse, our new virtual live tutoring service. Brainfuse offers:

• live tutors for academic subjects and test prep

• 24/7 writing lab for feedback on essays and papers

• foreign language lab, and more

Tackle your studies in a conducive environment; no registration is needed.

New Book Club

Hopeless Romantics Book Club is a brand-new book club that meets on the third Wednesday of the month to discuss romance titles. We’ll cover a wide variety of subgenres, from historical romance to contemporary romance to the newly-popular romantasy. For our first meeting on Wed. Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m., we’ll be discussing the highly anticipated “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood. Please obtain a copy of the book from us and register on the Events Calendar of our website.

General Information

Contact us at 518.456.2400 or [email protected]. Café con Mel is open Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Overdue fines were eliminated; patrons will be billed for the replacement cost of lost items.

This story was featured on page 10 of the January 10th , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight