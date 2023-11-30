Winter Boutique

The annual Winter Boutique is happeniong this weekend. Friends of the library are invited to shop the members-only hours, Friday, Dec. 1, 12-6 p.m. (memberships are available for purchase at the door). The sale is open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:00 to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Some examples of items for-sale are jewelry, purses, wallets, winter-themed items, ornaments, scarves, hats, linens, decorative serving items and other seasonal household items.

So It Goes: The Characters and Chronicles of Kurt Vonnegut

Join us at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, as we delve into Vonnegut’s writing and the universality of his themes. Part prose and part musical performance, this is an original song cycle based on the writings of Kurt Vonnegut, with words and music by Gail Sparlin. A 2023 Eddies Songwriter of the Year nominee, singer/songwriter and musicologist Gail Sparlin crafts folk influenced pop songs colored with her childhood influences of blues, country, and jazz. Hear Gail’s latest album, ”This Holy Place,” and all of her works at https://gailsparlin.com/. No registration needed.

December Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in December: Fiction Book Discussion – “Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore, 6:45 p.m., Wed., Dec. 6 and/or 10:40 a.m., Wed., Dec. 20; Family Book Discussion – “Crenshaw – A Celebration of Family, Friendship, and Resilience” by Katherine Applegate, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8; Middle School Book Club – Treasure Island: Runaway Gold” by Jewell Parker Rhodes, 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20 at VCHS school library; All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.