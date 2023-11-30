Explore all of the ‘extras’ at the library

Did you know your Bethlehem library card lets you borrow from our vast collection of books, movies and more and also gives you access to the 28 other libraries in the Upper Hudson Library System? Prefer to go digital? Our e-book and e-audiobook collection includes thousands of titles and is expanding all the time. We also offer video streaming services and a huge selection of online learning tools. When you borrow instead of buy, you can save hundreds of dollars a year!

The library is about more than books and media, though, and even if you are already a frequent library user, you might not be aware of all these “extras” we offer:

• Programs, concerts and events for the whole family – from early literacy and book discussion groups to craft and technology classes.

• Laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to borrow for digital access on the go.

• Online language-learning and

• On-site printing, copying and faxing.

• Employment resources.

• One-on-one tech help.

• 24-hour WiFi at 5 locations throughout town.

• An expansive Library of Things where you can borrow board games, household tools, musical instruments, telescopes and more.

• Passes that offer free admission to dozens of area museums.

Most importantly, we are a community gathering place where EVERYONE is welcome. We look forward to your next visit to Bethlehem Public Library and can’t wait for you to discover all the great library services available to you! Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to explore what’s at your library.

BCN-TV reminders

Bethlehem’s public access station, BCN-TV, features productions that range from 30-second public service announcements to long-running series. Shows span a wide range of topics – public affairs and poetry, religion and relationships, music and medicine, education and environment. Local school and town board meetings are also cablecast, and a community calendar runs daily. A number of library-produced programs are also part of the lineup.

You can watch BCN-TV on Spectrum Channel 1301 and Verizon Fios Channel 28.

Closings and weather delays

The library will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 1, for staff training.

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances and curbside pickup area that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org