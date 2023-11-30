Winter Community Card Drive

Our popular community cards project is back, supporting Community Caregivers as they serve our neighbors. All ages can get involved – individuals, families, groups – contributing hand-made or recycled cards to be delivered to one of their 200+ clients. Here are the guidelines:

• Create or repurpose card(s) no larger than 4” x 5”

• Use a general winter/holiday theme

• Optional: add an uplifting message and/or sign the card(s)

• Envelopes will be provided by Community Caregivers, but if your card comes with one, please include; do not seal

• Community Caregivers will address and mail all cards received

• Postage stamp donations are appreciated

To help facilitate the project, we’ll have supplies in the Tawasentha room so you can stop in and make or repurpose one of our donated cards. Follow the sign near the new book area. Drop off your card(s) by Mon. Dec. 11 in the marked bin found in our lobby. Thank you for helping to spread some kindness to brighten someone’s day!

Teen Study Hall & Tutoring

Students in grades 9-12: working on homework, preparing for exams, or just need a quiet space to focus? Our biweekly Teen Study Hall is for you! We have everything you may need for a productive evening at the Library, including comfy seating, snacks, and access to our new virtual live tutoring service, Brainfuse. Get customized assistance with your assignments, and set yourself up for success! Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org for Mon. Dec. 4 and/or 18 at 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Junior TACOs Meeting

Earn volunteer credit by participating in our Junior Teen Advisory Community Outreach (TACO) group for grades 6-8. Give us your input on books, programs and more, to help make GPL your favorite hangout spot. Our next meeting occurs on Tues. Dec. 5 at 6:00 p.m. Please register on the Events Calendar link at guilderlandlibrary.org.

Live Virtual Author Talk

Join us on Tues. Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m. as the instant number-one New York Times bestselling author of the “Red Queen” and “Realm Breaker” series, Victoria Aveyard, chats with us about YA fantasy fiction, world-building, and her incredible body of work. Please register for the link to this live virtual author talk with a Q&A session.

Family Board Games

Kids and families: drop in for some board game fun! Stop in anytime on Thurs. Dec. 7 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. There will be a variety of classic & new board games and card games suitable young children, older kids, and whole families to play. No registration required.