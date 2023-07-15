ALBANY — The Capital Repertory Theatre will present Honky Tonk Angels from July 14 to August 20 at 251 North Pearl Street in Albany. This charming, foot-stompin’ musical mixes 30 classic country tunes into a hilarious story about three gutsy gals who are determined to better their lives and follow their dreams to Nashville to become the Honky Tonk Angels.

Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays, with evening and afternoon options depending on the day. The show is part of the Rep’s 22-23 subscription series, and tickets may be purchased online.