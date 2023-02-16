Holiday Hours
The Library will be closed Saturday, February 18 through Monday, February 20 for President’s Day. Visit Libby or Hoopla for digital library resources which are available 24/7!
School Vacation Is Coming!
School vacation is less than two weeks away. We’ve got big plans for things for your kids to do over the week – sign up soon!
Make A Bird Feeder
Tuesday, February 21 at 2 pm
February is National Bird Feeding Month. Help us celebrate by making a colorful bird feeder and help our feathered friends get through the winter! We will be using paint so please wear old clothes or bring a smock. Registration is required.
Paper Airplanes!
Wednesday, February 22 at 2 pm
What design flies faster, straighter, farther, higher, or just plain loopier?
Fold and fly to test your designs! Registration is appreciated.
— Carol Melewski