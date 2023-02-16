Holiday Hours

The Library will be closed Saturday, February 18 through Monday, February 20 for President’s Day. Visit Libby or Hoopla for digital library resources which are available 24/7!

School Vacation Is Coming!

School vacation is less than two weeks away. We’ve got big plans for things for your kids to do over the week – sign up soon!

Make A Bird Feeder

Tuesday, February 21 at 2 pm

February is National Bird Feeding Month. Help us celebrate by making a colorful bird feeder and help our feathered friends get through the winter! We will be using paint so please wear old clothes or bring a smock. Registration is required.

Paper Airplanes!

Wednesday, February 22 at 2 pm

What design flies faster, straighter, farther, higher, or just plain loopier?

Fold and fly to test your designs! Registration is appreciated.

— Carol Melewski