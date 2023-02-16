A slew of colorful characters across the river enticed headlines, pushed boundaries and kept yesteryear hopping! Join Kathy Sheehan of the Rensselaer Historical Society on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. as she brings to life both famous and infamous women of local history. Learn about suffragettes, educators, clairvoyants, the veiled murderess, the unsolved murder of Hazel Drew, and the famous brothel owner Mame Fay. Sign up for this intriguing presentation on the Events calendar of our website.

Teen Tech Help Desk

Drop in anytime on Thursday, Feb. 16, 4 to 6 p.m., for tech help from Guilderland Central School District National Honor Society students. The teens can help with smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, internet searches, and more. Teen Tech Help Desk occurs every Thursday, except during school breaks.

Trustees Meet

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct their next monthly business meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be streamed live on the library’s YouTube channel, and archived there for later viewing. Public commentary may be submitted to: [email protected]

Teen Advisory Group

Tweens: what would you like to see at the library? We’re listening! Earn volunteer credit by participating in our new Advisory Groups! Give us your input on programs, books, and the Foundry Teen Space. We’ll have after-dinner treats, too! Junior Teen Advisory Group for grades 6-8 is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org, indicating any food allergies.

AARP Tax-Aide

AARP Tax-Aide preparation by trained and IRS-certified volunteers is offered at GPL this season. Call 2-1-1 (the United Way’s call center) to inquire about available tax appointments – please do not call the Library. . Tax preparation appointments are scheduled on Mondays through April 15. — Luanne Nicholson