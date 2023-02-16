We’re honoring Black History Month with a brand-new Story Stroll on the lower nature loop at Elm Avenue Park. The featured title, “Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed, is inspired by the life of the first African American woman to travel in space, Mae Jemison. Head out for some fresh air and enjoy an outdoor story about this amazing woman who reached for the stars and broke down barriers.

Workforce resources

Looking to make a career change or kick your job search into high gear in 2022? Curious about your chances of being hired with the skills and experience you have today? Need guidance on what areas to improve to better your ability to get that job?

We have compiled a list of workforce development resources that can help steer you in the right direction. Find it at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/workforce-development-resources.

Speak up with Pronunciator

Gearing up for some international travel this summer? The library can help you speak the language. While there are a lot of language-learning programs out there, Pronunciator, an online language resource available to Bethlehem cardholders, takes a personalized approach to make learning work for you. Just select the language and topics you love, the skills you want to build, and how much you want to study each day, and Pronunciator will build a personalized course just for you — in a matter of seconds. You can choose from over 160 languages to learn, including American Sign Language.

Bethlehem cardholders can access Prononunciator on the library’s Research page at webapps.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/research.asp.

Weather closings and delays

In the event of inclement weather, information may be available at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts