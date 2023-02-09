Build a Magical World

The Voorheesville Library will be celebrating Take Your Child to the Library Day, Saturday, Feb. 11, with a very special event! Join us at 2:30 p.m., as magician Ron Cain will take children on an imaginary trip through his magical library that will transport them to fantastical places like Wonderland, Neverland, Hogwarts and Oz. Children will help Ron perform illusions inspired by storybook characters and come up with ideas for improving their world. Suitable for all ages with families. No registration required.

Antiracism Learning Circle

Join us at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13. for a special short preview of the film “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine”, scheduled for full release on PBS for October 2023. This 20-minute overview will highlight some of the intimate conversations and interviews with Black community leaders as well as leading historians and experts. Come ready to have open, civil conversations and grow your knowledge and understanding, as we explore antiracist ideas and practices. Ground rules will be shared and followed. Please register.

— Lynn Kohler