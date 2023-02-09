Hang out with your friends after school and get your game on at the library every Wednesday afternoon in the Board Room from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Our Afternoon Gaming program for teens and tweens will focus on single-session card, board and tabletop games. Try to be No. 1 in Uno or get your Ticket to Ride. Tabletop games are a great way to socialize and wind down.

Dive into

the Library of Things

Our Library of Things makes it easy to explore a new hobby, experience nature, play a game, do-it-yourself, investigate new technology, and so much more.

Join one of our librarians Monday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. to learn about the cool “things” at the library that you can borrow with your library card. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Do you want to explore your musical side? Brand new to our collection is a group of digital sound mixing tools, including a synthesizer, bass machine, sampler, drum machine and more. We’ve also got bongos, electronic drum kits, keyboards, ukuleles and xylophones.

Are you looking to be handy around the house? Borrow one of our household tools, such as a laser level or home inspection kit. We’ve even got diagnostic code readers for your car and a Kill A Watt meter that can help you identify ways to reduce your energy bill.

Are you up for some entertainment? Check out a karaoke machine or a digital projector and Bluetooth speaker and host an evening in with friends. Try out an e-reader. You can also borrow a Nintendo Switch and the games to go with it. We’ve got lawn games, too, for some outdoor fun when the weather warms.

Do you need to connect to the Internet? We can help. We loan Wi-Fi hotspots, Chromebooks and solar chargers.

The collection is supported by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library. To see what’s available, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/borrow/library-of-things.

— Kristen Roberts