DIY Snacks on Saturday

Join us for Pizza and S’mores afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.

February 9th is National Pizza Day, so come try some new, less traditional pizza snacks. And since we’ve still got plenty of winter ahead of us, we’ve got Snowman S’mores to keep us warm. Registration is required – sign up today!

Wednesday Movie

Join us for our Wednesday Movie feature as we present “King Richard” on Wednesday, Feb.15, at 2 p.m.

Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls’ unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them.

Feel free to bring a friend, a comfortable chair, and a snack! Register today to reserve your spot.

Holiday Hours

The Library will be closed Saturday, February 18 through Monday, Feb.20 for President’s Day. Visit Libby or Hoopla for digital library resources which are available 24/7!

— Carol Melewski