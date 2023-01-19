Stretch, Walk, Recover

Do you have any kind of warm-up or cool-down routine for your daily walk? If your answer is no, then this is a great program for you.

You can join fitness professional Nancy Hallock as she leads participants through a routine of safe stretching, strengthening, and mobility exercises designed to enhance your daily walk.

The class also includes a short walk and recovery session. Designed for adults of all ages and abilities, this program will help you prepare your muscles for exercise, and help them to recover afterwards.

There are three opportunities to register and attend: 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb.1; 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8; and/or 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10. Nancy will be conducting the same class at each session, so you need only attend once, although you are more than welcome to register for all three, should you want to.

Magic & More: Collectible Card Games

Players age 12 up to adult are invited to join us at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 for an afternoon of combat at the library. Pack up your Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and start planning your strategy. Bring your own card decks to challenge other players, compare collections, and make some trades. If you don’t know how to play Magic the Gathering, there will be instruction available from 1:30-2 p.m. Please register, so we know how many snacks we’ll need. — Lynn Kohler