Anyone Can Draw

Have you ever said, “I can’t draw a straight line?” For anyone who enjoys drawing, this workshop will show you simple techniques to improve your observational drawing skills.

Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. for a relaxed session where we will learn contour drawing skills guaranteed to improve your drawing in one hour! Join fellow class members in person at the library and we will watch together on our big screen, or join the class virtually at home. All participants will need to provide a mirror. Virtual participants will need 3 sheets of white paper, a pencil, a sharpener, and an eraser.

Wednesday Movies

Join us as we show “Fall” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. for our Wednesday Movies feature film.l

For best friends Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. However, after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now, their expert climbing skills are put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights.

Feel free to bring a friend, a comfortable chair, and a snack! Register today to reserve your spot.

— Carol Melewski