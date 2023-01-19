AARP Tax-Aide preparation by trained and IRS-certified volunteers will be offered at GPL Mondays (except Presidents Day 2/20) and Saturdays, February 6-April 15. Appointments are required; no walk-ins.

To make an appointment beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17: call 2-1-1 (United Way’s call center) beginning at 10 a.m. Lines may be busy; please be patient. Please do not call the Library. Bring to your appointment:

• Photo ID

• Social Security card for all people listed on the tax return

• Copy of your 2021 return

• All 2022 W-2s and 1099 forms

• End-of-year brokerage statements

• All supporting documents for itemized deduction

See https://bit.ly/GPLTaxAide2023 for further details.

Artist Edward Hopper: Alienated Majesty

Artist Edward Hopper created more than 800 stark yet intimate interpretations of ordinary American life. A virtual presentation on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. by Art Educator Janet Cohen Mandel will reveal why so many claim Hopper to be the supreme American realist of the 20th Century. Please register on the Events tab of guilderlandlibrary.org to receive the link.

Memoirs

in the Morning

Award-winning Actor Stanley Tucci’s book, “Taste: My Life Through Food,” is the subject of the next Memoirs in the Morning virtual book discussion group, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Tucci shares standout childhood memories around the dinner table, transporting readers back in time and demonstrating how food can unite us all. To participate, obtain a print or digital copy, then register on the Events tab of our website.

Winter Reading Challenge

Our annual Winter Reading Challenge for all ages, “All the Feels,” is underway! Sign up and log all your January reading at https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org, or with the Beanstack App. Remember, anything you read counts – so make sure to log it all by Tuesday, Jan. 31. If we’re one of the top-reading libraries in the country, we’ll win a prize. We’ll also award two Book House gift cards to the top youth and adult readers!

New Podcast Episode

Our monthly podcast, “How Did You Find It?,” explores books, resources, technology, entertainment, and everything in between. For our latest episode dropping Friday, Jan. 20 on all major platforms, Librarians Kathleen and Kristina highlight our vast array of board games. We welcome your feedback at: [email protected]

Movie Night

We’re showing the top-grossing movie of 2022 on our big screen on Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:00 p.m., complete with popcorn! If you missed it in theaters, “cruise” on over to GPL to see it for free in our Helderberg Room. (We can’t share the title externally, due to the licensing agreement, but it’s sure to be an action-packed crowd-pleaser!)

Art Room

Bring your creativity for some freestyle art creation on Wednesday, Jan. 25! All ages are encouraged to stop by anytime between 3:30-6:30 p.m. to make a unique project. We’ll also have supplies out in the Foundry for teens to enjoy.

Foundation Meeting

The Guilderland Library Foundation meets next on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:15 p.m. New members welcome! If you would like to find out more about supporting GPL through a friendly group with minimal time commitment, please email Foundation President Steve Wacksman: [email protected]

Value Line

We now offer Value Line on our website, to help you stay on top of the market and monitor your portfolio. Value Line has been a trusted source of financial data for 90 years. You can find it at: guilderlandlibrary.org – Learning Tools – Financial Information.

General Information

Contact us at 518-456-2400 or [email protected] To set up a passport appointment, press option 2. Overdue fines were eliminated; patrons will be billed for the replacement cost of lost items. Masks are encouraged.

— Luanne Nicholson