Preschool Storytime

Children ages 2-5, with a caregiver are invited to join us at 10 am, Tuesday, Jan. 10, as we have fun with stories celebrating the new year. Enjoy an interactive, theme-based, multi-age storytime with an emphasis on early literacy that will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. No registration needed.

February Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in February: Fiction Book Discussion – “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 and/or 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1; Middle School Book Club – “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera, 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Voorheesville HS Library; Talk & Taste Cookbook Club – “ The Full Plate” by Ayesha Curry, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16. All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library.

Manga Madness

The Manga Club will be trying out some anime cookbooks and bringing in a dish to share for a potluck lunch at the library, 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15. — Lynn Kohler