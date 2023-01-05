Tax assistance

Appointments for tax preparation assistance will be available through partnership with AARP at the Colonie Library and at the Crossings Park.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment for help, please call Carrie Blanchard at 518-459–3977 at the Town of Colonie Senior Resources Center beginning Monday, Jan. 9. Appointments will begin in February at the Crossings on Wednesdays and at the Library on Fridays. Sessions are by appointment only.

AARP is also still seeking tax prep volunteers, if this is a skill you have, reach out to Elissa Valente at [email protected] to be connected to their AARP contact.

Cool Jazz

Enjoy Hot Swing and Cool Jazz with The Teresa Broadwell Quartet on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m.

Teresa’s jazz fiddle style is influenced by Stuff Smith and her singing style is drawn from a wide range of vocal jazz artists.

Please register at libr.info/HotSwingCoolJazz.