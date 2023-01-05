As part of our long-range goals, the library is looking at ways to make our 50-year-old building more responsive to the needs of today’s community. Some of the updates we’re considering include an entrance more accessible to the parking lot and a permanent curbside pick-up and drop-off window – both based on comments we have heard time and again from library users.

The Board of Trustees has recently contracted with architects at Ashley McGraw to come up with some design solutions to address these and other issues. Their initial public presentation in December can be watched on our YouTube channel. They are also expected to be part of the agenda for the Jan. 9 board meeting.

Your feedback is crucial as we continue this process, and we invite you to participate by viewing or attending these meetings. Our goal is to be the library this community needs well into the next 50 years, and the most important part of this planning process is you.

A song’s second life

If you hadn’t heard Kate Bush’s super hit “Running Up That Hill” when it came out in 1985, chances are you know about it now. Last year, the Netflix series “Stranger Things” featured the song in a pivotal scene, and it put the 64-year-old singer-songwriter in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global charts.

At our Thursday, Jan. 12, Listening Party we’ll listen to and discuss the song, as well as the album, “The Hounds of Love,” on which it is featured.

This is a hybrid presentation that begins at 7 p.m. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up to receive an invitation to attend over Zoom, or arrive in person to participate.

Homework help online

We’re halfway through the school year. Does your child need a little extra help? We’ve got the resources that can make a difference. Cardholders have access to HelpNow by Brainfuse, a learning resource for all ages with personalized homework help in core subjects, as well as SAT preparation. Find HelpNow on the library’s Research page at bethlehempubliclibrary.org/webapps/research.asp.

— Kristen Roberts